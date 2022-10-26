WATCH: Cleveland Browns Suffered Key Injuries Against Ravens
It might not have been the loss for the Cleveland Browns that hurt the most on Sunday, the injuries hurt too. Browns fell in Baltimore, 23-20, in a game they had a chance in, as they seem to always.
Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns lost another linebacker for the season. There was an update made on David Njoku and how long he will be out. Denzel Ward remains in the concussion protocol.
Find all of this and more in the short video below from Browns Digest’s Abby Mueller:
Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.
Like Browns Digest on Facebook.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback
Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline
Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything
Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns Self-Inflicted Wounds Against Ravens
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious
Read More
Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment
John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation
Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70
NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit
Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson
Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York
Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku
Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited
Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic
Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today
Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve