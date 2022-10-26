It was the injury bug that might have hurt just as bad as the loss on Sunday for the Cleveland Browns.

It might not have been the loss for the Cleveland Browns that hurt the most on Sunday, the injuries hurt too. Browns fell in Baltimore, 23-20, in a game they had a chance in, as they seem to always.

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns lost another linebacker for the season. There was an update made on David Njoku and how long he will be out. Denzel Ward remains in the concussion protocol.

Find all of this and more in the short video below from Browns Digest’s Abby Mueller:

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback

Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns Self-Inflicted Wounds Against Ravens

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic

Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today

Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense