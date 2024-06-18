Cleveland Browns Superstar Gets Honest About Rookie Defender
The Cleveland Browns selected former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr. with the No. 54 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Hall is projected to be a key depth piece for the Browns' defense. While Cleveland is stacked on the defensive side of the football, Hall might be able to carve out a role for himself as a rookie.
During the 2023 college football season with the Buckeyes, Hall ended up recording 24 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He recorded 4.5 sacks during the 2022 season.
While his college numbers weren't huge, Hall possesses a great skill-set that could be developed by the Cleveland coaching staff.
Myles Garrett is a big fan of the young defender, opening up about him in a recent quote.
"I think he's explosive and I think he's very attentive. I've seen how he watches the game and he's taking notes every time we're sitting down. He always has a notebook no matter where we're at. And he's already asked some questions about what I'm thinking and how I'm cornering and what's my plan. It's a good start already. You know, asking, trying to get all those things down. I remember Joe (Schobert) had to walk me through those things in the preseason for me. 'What's my plan? How am I attacking this guy? What's different from him to the next guy?' And I'm happy to play that Joe roll. I guess I'm the older mentor at this point."
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Hall is a big body and an intimidating presence on the defensive front. Every team needs elite size with top-notch athleticism. Hall can provide that for the Browns.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Cleveland is looking to get back into being a contender.
A lot of the Browns' success or lack thereof will depend on the performance of quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, the defensive side of the ball will need to step up in a big way as well.
Whether or not Hall has a big role in 2024, he's a great building block for the future. Garrett is clearly a fan of the youngster and it will be interesting to see how Cleveland can develop him over the next few years.