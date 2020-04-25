Cleveland Browns Swap Picks With New Orleans Saints, Add Third Round Pick in 2021

In their second trade of the day, the Cleveland Browns agreed to swap picks with the New Orleans Saints. Moving down for the second time, the Browns agree to move down to the 88th pick in the draft, adding a third round pick in 2021.

This now gives the Browns an extra third, fourth and fifth round pick in next year's draft class. Not only does Browns general manager Andrew Berry want to be able to have more picks, it represents ammunition for potential trades. The Browns could easily package a couple picks next year for a proven veteran that adds a big piece to their team's puzzle.

Th Saints used the pick to select Zack Baun, the edge rusher out of Wisconsin. Undersized for the position, he offers the ability to attack the quarterback but can execute some linebacker roles.

He runs and chases well and looks smooth getting to his drops. Baun adds speed to the Saints defense, but also gives them some ability to disguise blitzes from various angles. For a team trying to win now, Baun might be able to contribute immediately.

The Browns also have the 97th pick in the third round, still giving them two picks left on the day. The Browns were able to move down from 41st pick to 44th pick and grab the player they had targeted while adding a fifth round. Moving down to 88th pick from 74th has more risk involved, but that's a big asset to add for next year.