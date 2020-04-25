BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Swap Picks With New Orleans Saints, Add Third Round Pick in 2021

Pete Smith

In their second trade of the day, the Cleveland Browns agreed to swap picks with the New Orleans Saints. Moving down for the second time, the Browns agree to move down to the 88th pick in the draft, adding a third round pick in 2021. 

This now gives the Browns an extra third, fourth and fifth round pick in next year's draft class. Not only does Browns general manager Andrew Berry want to be able to have more picks, it represents ammunition for potential trades. The Browns could easily package a couple picks next year for a proven veteran that adds a big piece to their team's puzzle.

Th Saints used the pick to select Zack Baun, the edge rusher out of Wisconsin. Undersized for the position, he offers the ability to attack the quarterback but can execute some linebacker roles. 

He runs and chases well and looks smooth getting to his drops. Baun adds speed to the Saints defense, but also gives them some ability to disguise blitzes from various angles. For a team trying to win now, Baun might be able to contribute immediately. 

The Browns also have the 97th pick in the third round, still giving them two picks left on the day. The Browns were able to move down from 41st pick to 44th pick and grab the player they had targeted while adding a fifth round. Moving down to 88th pick from 74th has more risk involved, but that's a big asset to add for next year.

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived and it's just a question of seeing what the Cleveland Browns, led by general manager Andrew Berry, decide to do. Follow along and comment in the thread.

Shawn Stevenson

by

SI Draft Tracker

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread - Day Two

Live draft day thread covering draft selections, trade rumors, and commentary for day two of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Draft Grades Coming in for Cleveland Browns Tackle Jedrick Wills

A look at the draft grades surrounding Cleveland Browns new offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns OT Jedrick Wills: "Nothing But Excited To Get To Work”

The 2020 first round pick for the Cleveland Browns, Jedrick Wills of Alabama, introduced himself to Cleveland in a conference call with local media, excited for the opportunity and ready to get to work.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry: "We Are Incredibly Excited to Add Jedrick to Our Organization"

After making the first pick in his career as a general manager, Andrew Berry had a press conference discussing the addition of Jedrick Wills to the Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

After Trading Down to 44th Pick, Cleveland Browns Select Grant Delpit, S LSU

After a trade down a few spots with the Indianapolis Colts, moving down to 44th pick, the Cleveland Browns made their first selection of day two of the draft, adding Grant Delpit, the hybrid safety from LSU.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts Swap Picks In Second Round, Gain Fifth Round Pick

Making their first trade in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns and general manager Andrew Berry agreed to swap second round picks, moving from 41st to 44th pick in exchange for a fifth round pick, 160th overall from the Indianapolis Colts.

Pete Smith

3 Reasons Cleveland Browns Are Moving Jedrick Wills To Left Tackle

As soon as the dust has settled on the pick of Jedrick Wills by the Cleveland Browns, the focus immediately turned to the move to left tackle. There are three reasons why the Browns are moving Jedrick Wills to left tackle.

Pete Smith

5 Wide Receivers For The Cleveland Browns On Day Two of the 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns addressed the biggest hole on offense by selecting Jedrick Wills in the first round of the NFL Draft. Wide receiver is the other potential hole, addressing the depth, and there are a number of receivers that could fit the bill entering day two of the draft.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski On Jedrick Wills: "I Like His Tenacity, His Toughness, His Intelligence"

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski took questions from the media on the team's first round pick, Jedrick Wills. Much of it focused on the transition to left tackle, but Stefanski seemed thrilled with the pick and what it allows the team to do offensively.

Pete Smith