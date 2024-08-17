Browns Third QB Job Gets Some Clarity Following Preseason Loss To Vikings
Week 2 of the preseason was the battle of the backups between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings.
That meant backup quarterbacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley split reps between the first and second halves. In a 27-12 loss to Minnesota neither signal caller looked particularly exceptional, but the battle for the No. 3 quarterback spot gained at least some clarity.
The first half belonged to Thompson-Robinson who promptly led the Browns on an eight-play 69-yard drive for a touchdown on Cleveland's first possession of the game. The 2023 fifth-round pick completed three of his four passes for 40 yards on the penalty aided drive, capped off by a one-yard run by D'Onta Foreman.
It was a refreshing start to the game given the slog that was the Browns first preseason game – a 23-10 loss to the Packers. It was also a statement from Thompson-Robinson who picked up where he left off from a 14-of-18, 134 outing in that game.
Following the touchdown, Cleveland's offense was stuck in neutral for its next four series with DTR at the helm. But things started clicking with under two minutes to play before the break. The second-year QB started executing a beautiful two-minute offense, covering 60 yards on six plays. Suddenly it ended with a thud after a pass intended for rookie wideout Jamari Thrash deflected off his hands and a diving defender and into the waiting arms of safety Lewis Cine.
It wasn't the best ball by DTR, thrown slightly behind Thrash cutting across the field toward the left sideline. Moreover it wasn't the end of the half he the young QB had hoped for. Despite the pick, he finished 11-of-14 for 110 yards.
Enter Tyler Huntley, who took over immediately out of halftime. His first series was off to a solid start as he moved the offense from the Browns 35 down into the red zone in six plays. Then came an ill-advised interception as he sailed a pass intended for tight end Treyton Welch and Vikings safety Dwight McGlothern picked it and brought it all the way back to the Browns eight yard line.
It was a disastrous end to a promising drive.
Following a Vikings touchdown, Huntley responded with a 13-play 55-yard drive to provide an answering field goal. His final three series of the game netted a grand total of 57 yards, three of them ended in punts, one final one ended in his second interception of the game.
There were moments for Huntley, but nothing overly impressive. He completing 14-of-20 passes for 135 yards and the two picks.
The bigger indictment on Huntleyeven beyond the two interceptions was just how much more in rhythm the offense looked when Thompson-Robinson was under center than the 26-year-old. In back-to-back weeks that's been the case.
While neither QB seemed to truly separate themself from the other in terms of taking the No. 3 quarterback job, as the battle enters it's final phase next week, it's Thompson-Robinson who seems to have a slight edge.
Two more training camp practices await, before the team's preseason finale against the Seahawks next Saturday. That's a game that will see Deshaun Watson play for the first time this preseason. Veteran backup Jameis Winston will likely follow him, which means less opportunity both DTR and Huntley to make one last play at for QB-three.
There's also the question of what happens to Huntley – a proven backup option in this league – if the job truly belongs to Thompson-Robinson. After losing rookie QB J.J. McCarthy this week, perhaps the Vikings could save a seat on their team plane and send Andrew Berry back to Berea with a day three pick.