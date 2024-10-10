Browns Receive Three Major Injury Updates Ahead of Eagles Game
The Cleveland Browns are facing as close to a must-win game as it can be at this stage of this season in Week 6. It will be a tough road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it's one that they have to find a way to win.
With a loss, the Browns would drop to 1-5 on the season. That kind of start is very difficult to come back from.
Thankfully, it sounds like the health of the team is trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Cleveland had David Njoku, Myles Garrett, and D'Onta Foreman all back at practice on Thursday.
Clearly, this is great news for the Browns. In order to knock off the Eagles, they are going to need all hands on deck.
To say that it has been a rough start to the 2024 campaign for Cleveland would be a massive understatement. For a team that had playoff aspirations, being one of the worst teams in the NFL is an extremely depressing and humbling reality right now.
However, if the Browns can string a few wins together, they can get right back in the mix of things. The schedule doesn't get easier though and the team will have to find ways to beat good opponents.
After this week's game against Philadelphia, Cleveland will come back home to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals and then the Baltimore Ravens. Both of those teams are going to be difficult to beat as well.
While it's a rough schedule, there are no excuses. Either the Browns find ways to win or they're going to be headed towards a brutal record and a very high first-round draft pick.
Getting both Njoku and Garrett back healthy in particular is a major need. A healthy Njoku would be a massive help for Deshaun Watson and Garrett is the heart and soul of the defense.
All of that being said, it sounds like Cleveland is trending in the right direction on the injury front. Hopefully, all three of these guys are healthy and ready to go on Sunday afternoon.