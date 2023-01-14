Cleveland Browns to Interview Philadelphia Eagles Assistant for Open Defensive Coordinator job

A new potential defensive coordinator has entered the ring for the Cleveland Browns. According to a report, the Browns have requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive assistant Dennard Wilson.

This comes in the same day a report came out that Brian Flores was interviewing for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job. Another potential candidate, Jarod Mayo, is staying with the New England Patriots.

Wilson is the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach with the Eagles, he's been with team since 2021. Prior to there, Wilson held the same position with the New York Jets. Wilson started his coaching career with Jeff Fisher and the Rams organization in 2012.

Another possible candidate has come to light for the Browns defense that badly needs to flip the results from 2022 into 2023.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns DE Myles Garrett, LG Joel Bitonio Make NFLPA All-Pro Team

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Argues With Passenger as he is Booted off Plane

What are the Needs on the Browns Defense?

Deshaun Watson has Some Legal Issues to Deal With as Browns Season Comes to... an End

Cleveland Browns Finish at an Interesting Spot in These Power Rankings

Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help

Cleveland Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Named to Pro Football Journal's All-Rookie Team

Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis Remains in Critical Condition After Rescue

Browns Sign 10 to Futures/Reserves Contracts

Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job

Cleveland Browns Fire DC Joe Woods Following 2022 Showing

A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents

Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the... Season

Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss

Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Browns DC Joe Woods: 'I Hope I Have the Opportunity to Come Back'

Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond

Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?

Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida