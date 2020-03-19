BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns To Sign Former Akron Zip, Punt Returner Jojo Natson

Pete Smith

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to deal with a punt returner. Jojo Natson, who played collegiality for the University of Akron. The deal is for one year and reportedly worth $1 million. Natson spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where the Browns grabbed a special teams player in wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge last year. Natson is a speedster that has yet to reach the end zone in the NFL returning kicks, but he has posted averages that will make special teams coach Mike Priefer happy.

In 2018, Natson averaged 10.8 yards per punt return with the Rams on 26 returns. The goal of a punt return is to field the ball first, but advance the ball what amounts to a first down from where they catch it.

Natson will certainly be someone they look to return kicks as well. Priefer is staunch in his belief that the Browns will continue to return kickoffs, even if they could settle for touchbacks. The Browns were miserable in this aspect of the game last season, often ending up short of where a touchback would start them.

Priefer's argument is pretty simple. The Browns can't win if they don't play. So getting someone like Natson could be key in improving their starting field position. The deal is worth only $1 million, so the Browns could ultimately decide they won't keep Natson on the regular roster, but this does represent an investment in special teams, which is something that was important to Priefer and why he chose to take the job with the Browns under Freddie Kitchens as head coach.

The Browns ran through a number of punt returners last year, never really finding an answer they were satisfied could do the job. Natson should give them that and hopefully his speed despite his diminutive 5'7" 153 size can provide a spark or at least consistently change the Browns field position for the better.

Cleveland Browns Reportedly Agree to Terms With Safety Karl Joseph

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly come to an agreement on a one-year deal with Karl Joseph as first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN. Joseph figures to step in as the team's strong safety for the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Agree To One-Year Deal With Corner Kevin Johnson

Signing their fourth player to a one-year defense so far in free agency, the Cleveland Browns added corner Kevin Johnson to the secondary, fulfilling most of the role T.J. Carrie played the past two seasons.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Cleveland Browns Agree To Terms With Their New Middle Linebacker, B.J. Goodson

The Cleveland Browns have found their starting middle linebacker to replace Joe Schobert, agreeing to a deal with now former New York Giant B.J. Goodson as reported by Tom Pelissero and Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Agree To Deal With Nose Tackle Andrew Billings

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal with nose tackle Andrew Billings, per his agency. Billings offers the hulking, subpackage run stopper this team needs to supplement Larry Ogunjobi.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns, Free Agent Market At Standstill

The Cleveland Browns opened the legal tampering period making a few big moves, establishing the foundation for the offense they plan to run. Defensively, they haven't made any moves but it's not time to panic at this point.

Pete Smith

pkbrownsfan

Cleveland Browns Establish Kevin Stefanski's Offense In 3 Moves

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been preaching what he wants to do on offense with this team and with the help of general manager Andrew Berry, it took the team just three moves for the Browns to get there.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Acquire Andy Janovich From Denver Broncos, Get Their Fullback

According to Mike Klis 9News in Denver, the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade that sends fullback Andy Janovich to the Browns for a 7th round pick in 2021.

Pete Smith

Browns Agree To Deal With Backup QB Case Keenum

The Cleveland Browns reportedly made their third signing of the tampering period, agreeing to a deal with backup quarterback Case Keenum. The deal is for three years and worth up to $18 million as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns: Joe Schobert's Departure, Even If Expected, Is Still Disappointing

The writing was on the wall that Joe Schobert would not be returning to the Cleveland Browns dating back to NFL Scouting Combine, but seeing it happen, seeing him agree to a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, still stinks, even if it may prove to be the right decision.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Cleveland Browns Joe Schobert Agrees to 5-Year Deal, Headed To Jacksonville Jaguars

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, former Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert has agreed to a five-year, $53.75 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars including $22.5 million guaranteed.

Pete Smith