Cleveland Browns To Workout Former Super Bowl MVP Malcom Smith

With Mack Wilson out at least six-to-eight weeks, the Cleveland Browns surely need to add some depth at linebacker. Malcom Smith will be visiting the team this week. The former Super Bowl champion will be one of multiple players that the team brings in to Berea this week.

Smith was a seventh-round draft pick back in 2011 out of USC by the Seattle Seahawks. Had spent four seasons in Seattle, Smith was able to win it all as well as being the MVP in that game in the 2013 win over the Denver Broncos. In that game Smith had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and a 69 yard interception returned for a touchdown. After his time in Seattle ended Smith went on to have a couple of seasons with at least 100 tackles for the Oakland Raiders.

Last season Smith spent some time with Dallas and is currently a free agent. Over his career Smith has graded out as a very average linebacker with some coverage skills. Coming in to the NFL, Smith was an athletic player in space that could move around with his 4.4 forty time. With Wilson out for the Browns, they don’t have much of that style out of their current linebackers.

If the visit goes well and the Browns still believe he could contribute at the level they need, Smith could sign a small veteran deal that won’t really affect the team. In the end, it very well could work out for both sides. The team needs an extra linebacker and Smith wants to get back on the field.