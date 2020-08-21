SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cleveland Browns To Workout Former Super Bowl MVP Malcom Smith

BrandonLittle

With Mack Wilson out at least six-to-eight weeks, the Cleveland Browns surely need to add some depth at linebacker. Malcom Smith will be visiting the team this week. The former Super Bowl champion will be one of multiple players that the team brings in to Berea this week.

Smith was a seventh-round draft pick back in 2011 out of USC by the Seattle Seahawks. Had spent four seasons in Seattle, Smith was able to win it all as well as being the MVP in that game in the 2013 win over the Denver Broncos. In that game Smith had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and a 69 yard interception returned for a touchdown. After his time in Seattle ended Smith went on to have a couple of seasons with at least 100 tackles for the Oakland Raiders.

Last season Smith spent some time with Dallas and is currently a free agent. Over his career Smith has graded out as a very average linebacker with some coverage skills. Coming in to the NFL, Smith was an athletic player in space that could move around with his 4.4 forty time. With Wilson out for the Browns, they don’t have much of that style out of their current linebackers.

If the visit goes well and the Browns still believe he could contribute at the level they need, Smith could sign a small veteran deal that won’t really affect the team. In the end, it very well could work out for both sides. The team needs an extra linebacker and Smith wants to get back on the field.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Announce CB Kevin Johnson Suffered Lacerated Liver

Cornerback Kevin Johnson has suffered a lacerated liver per an announcement from the team. He was admitted to University Hospitals and is expected to be held for observation for another 24 hours at least.

Pete Smith

by

Dopeitsparish

Mack Wilson Could Miss 6 to 8 Weeks If He Doesn't Require Surgery

The extent of the injury sustained by Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson is not yet known due to the amount of swelling in his knee. Should he avoid surgery, the recovery could be in six to eight weeks per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Browns Thoughts After Two Padded Practices: One Rookie Looks Good Early

With two padded practices complete, the Cleveland Browns have unfortunately had two injuries. They've also been able to get a lot done and some trends are starting to develop.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Had Visits From Multiple Players Today, Including Four Kickers

Depth at some positions is shorter than others for the Cleveland Browns, they brought in multiple players Wednesday afternoon for workouts and visits.

BrandonLittle

Greedy Williams on Jim Rome: "I Love The Scheme"

Greedy Williams was a guest on The Jim Rome Show and discussed topics including the disappointment last year, the scheme under defensive coordinator Joe Woods, his teammates in the secondary and how he gives back to the people of Louisiana.

Pete Smith

David Njoku Continues to Learn Business Side of NFL The Hard Way, But Browns Want Him

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku had an awkward conference call despite knowing it was coming for a month as he continues to struggle with the business side of the NFL. Nevertheless, the Browns have every intention of keeping him.

Pete Smith

by

Keith in Kentucky

Cleveland Browns Linebacker Mack Wilson Carted Off With Apparent Leg Injury

Cleveland is facing perhaps a serious injury with Mack Wilson carter off the field with a leg injury.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Nick Chubb Placed In Concussion Protocol, Kevin Stefanski Unhappy With Mack Wilson Hit

Mack Wilson laid a high hit in Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb yesterday that has left Chubb in the concussion protocol.

BrandonLittle

Stefanski's First Padded Practice Sees Chubb Leaves With Possible Concussion

The Cleveland Browns had their first padded practice on Monday and it saw running back Nick Chubb leave with a potential concussion.

Pete Smith

AFC North Teams Already Dealing With Injuries

The AFC North is already dealing with injuries with a few players already likely to miss the season including for the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. The Cleveland Browns are missing a few guys. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been injury free to this point.

Pete Smith