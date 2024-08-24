Cleveland Browns Trade Defensive Tackle to Chicago Bears for Draft Pick
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks tonight in their preseason finale. However, the front office decided to make a trade before the final game.
According to a report from Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Browns have agreed to a trade with the Chicago Bears to send defensive tackle Chris Williams out of town.
Williams has made a major imapct for Cleveland throughout the preseason.
During the two games that he played with the Browns, Williams ended up recording two sacks and a forced fumble. He was a player that had caused some stir as a potential candidate to win a roster spot on the final 53-man roster.
At 26 years old, he'll now have a chance to land a spot on the final roster with the Bears.
In exchange for Williams, the Browns are getting a 2025 sixth-round pick. Cleveland did part ways with a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft along with Williams.
Williams played both the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Those years are his only NFL regular season action.
He has recorded six total tackles in the 13 career regular season games he has played.
While this isn't a huge trade, it's a move that helps give insight into what the Browns might be thinking with their final roster spots. Williams was fun to watch during the preseason and he showcased the ability to make an impact, but now he's taking his talents to Chicago.
It will be interesting to see what roster moves are made following Cleveland's preseason finale.