Browns Trade Playmaker To Chiefs In Bold Proposal
The Cleveland Browns have already sent Amari Cooper packing, so it seems to be only a matter of time before they start trading other pieces.
One player who could potentially be on the move is wide receiver Elijah Moore, and Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team has identified an interesting destination for him: the Kansas City Chiefs.
With Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown both expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, the Chiefs are in desperate need of offensive weapons, so Moore would make perfect sense as a target.
"Kansas City doesn’t have the cap space nor draft capital to make a big move at receiver, but it doesn't necessarily need to make one," Mosher wrote. "Instead, the Chiefs could use another slot receiver who can make plays after the catch."
Mosher has the Browns sending Moore to Kansas City in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick, which is probably all Cleveland can expect to land for a player of his caliber.
Moore has been a relative non-factor in the Browns' offense thus far in 2024, logging just 16 catches for 95 yards through the first six games.
The 24-year-old is in the final year of his deal and is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he hauled in 59 receptions for 640 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Moore's role decreased this year thanks to the arrival of Jerry Jeudy, pushing Moore further down the depth chart in Cleveland.
However, with Cooper now gone, Moore may begin to see more opportunities, which could ultimately increase his trade value.
It doesn't seem likely that the Browns will retain Moore in free agency, especially considering that Moore appeared to be in the doghouse during the offseason.
It may behoove Cleveland to trade Moore now before possibly losing him for nothing in March.