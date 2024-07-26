Cleveland Browns Trade Key Defensive Piece In Shocking Proposal
The Cleveland Browns have a major glut along their defensive line. Basically, they have too many good players who will be vying for playing time.
Sounds like a cushy problem to have, right?
That may be true, but it's only "cushy" until guys start complaining about their roles, which could then lead to locker-room drama.
We know the Browns have reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett along their defensive front. They also re-signed edge rusher Za'Darius Smith in free agency. But it doesn't end there. Not even close.
Cleveland's depth chart also consists of pass rushers Alex Wright and Ogbo Okoronkwo, both of whom will see the field quite a bit in 2024. Then there is youngster Isaiah McGuire, who the Browns seem to have an affinity for.
On the interior, there is Shelby Harris, Dalvin Tomlinson (who is currently on the PUP list), free-agent addition Quinton Jefferson, Siaka Ika and rookie Mike Hall Jr.
Then, there is Maurice Hurst, who may suddenly be the odd man out.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has suggested that the Browns trade Hurst to the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round draft pick, which would fill the Bears' need for some defensive line depth and help clear the logjam Cleveland has in its trenches.
This is not the first time Hurst's role with the Browns has been questioned for 2024, as it was previously suggested that Cleveland could move the 29-year-old veteran.
Hurst played in 13 games during his debut campaign with the Browns in 2023, registering 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
The University of Michigan product could have some difficulty seeing playing time in Cleveland, an issue he would probably not encounter in Chicago.
We'll see if the Browns decide to trade from their incredible depth in the coming weeks, although Tomlinson's knee scope may put a hold on things for now.