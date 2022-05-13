Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns trying out former Georgia standout, testament to a bad QB class

The Cleveland Browns have brought in free agent Jake Fromm for a tryout today.

Cleveland Browns opened up rookie camp on Friday afternoon. Joining the rookies were a few tryout players, as well as some undrafted free agents. One of the tryout players is former Georgia quarterback, Jake Fromm.

Fromm was a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, with the Buffalo Bills. As a rookie, Fromm never played a snap the Bills did not need him due to the rise of Josh Allen.

Fromm received his first bit of NFL action in 2021, with the New York Giants. The Georgia alum started two games, was 27-of-60 passing, and threw three interceptions. The Browns bringing such a player in is likely just to have a camp arm, it also entails something else.

Cleveland could have drafted a quarterback late if they wanted to. The said quarterback wouldn’t have taken up a roster spot but could have stayed on the practice squad. Which is somewhere that Fromm could end up if he impresses enough. The 2022 NFL Draft class was scarce with quarterback talent and it is showing.

Felix Harper is another quarterback that is in Berea today for a tryout with the team, as is tight end Malik Smith.

