Cleveland Browns Unveil Highly Anticipated Uniforms

Pete Smith

After five long years and plenty of recent build up, the Cleveland Browns have finally unveiled the uniforms they will be wearing for the foreseeable future. As expected, the Browns went back to a more traditional look with some modern updates after their ambitious venture in 2015 didn't go over well. In a move similar to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns went back to a more popular set of uniforms and simply updated them, which was met with almost universal acclaim.

Despite initial efforts to like them, the uniforms the Browns went with in 2015 were ultimately panned and fans began counting down the days until they could change them. With that in mind, the Browns just had to simply land the plane on these uniforms. If they simply went with older uniforms, it likely would've been popular at least with the fanbase.

It's not surprising that the Browns went back into their history, since they've done multiple teasers embracing the team's history of uniforms and specifically showcasing a handful of simpler, old school looking jerseys, including Clay Matthews, Jim Brown and Eric Turner. not coincidentally, those were some of the simplest, cleanest jerseys the team has worn, which is something the Browns appeared to be targeting with their newest version.

The team had previously announced the proceeds of jersey sales from the team's pro shop and Fanatics would be committed to their new established "Hat Off to Our Heroes" Fund, focused on role models in light of COVID-19, including healthcare professionals, educational professionals and first responders.

The new uniforms look great. They are far cleaner looking, while looking streamlined and modern. The color rush jerseys were extremely popular when they were released and the team is keeping them in the mix along with the more classic look.

Atlanta Falcons A Potential Trade Partner?

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Atlanta Falcons are motivated to move up in the 2020 NFL Draft. Likely in an attempt to improve their defense, they could be a trade partner for the Cleveland Browns in the event the Browns don't like their options at 10th pick.

Pete Smith

5 Wide Receivers For The Browns In the 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are a wild card when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft at wide receiver. They could certainly use one, but it's wide open in terms of the type they'd like. Nevertheless, there are five potential fits for the Browns in this year's class.

Pete Smith

Wisconsin Edge Rusher Zack Baun Tests Positive For Diluted Sample At NFL Scouting Combine

Wisconsin Edge Defender and potential Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft target Zack Baun tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Scouting Combine according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Browns Building With Eye Toward Super Bowl Run in 2021 or 2022

Between the way the Cleveland Browns have almost completely built their offense and the cap space they can rollover to 2021, the team would only theoretically have to build a defense to make a run for the Super Bowl.

Pete Smith

Karl Joseph Signs Contract With Browns, Still Waiting To Complete Physical

Karl Joseph has signed his contract with the Cleveland Browns, but he has not completed a physical. He was the last player the Browns were waiting to sign officially among players they had agreed to deals with during free agency.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

5 Edge Rushers For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are in pretty good shape with their edge rushers for 2020 with Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn, but they could be in the market for a fourth edge rusher if the value is there.

Pete Smith

Bucs Rumored To Want To Trade Up For Tackle To Protect Tom Brady

With the signing of Tom Brady to be their quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in win now mode. As a result, they are rumored to be in the market to trade up from 14th pick for an offensive tackle to protect Brady, which could have an impact on the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

In Connection With Uniform Reveal, Browns Announce ‘Hats Off to Our Heroes’ Fund

The Cleveland Browns have announced the 'Hats Off to Our Heroes' Fund to coincide with their uniform release on Wednesday. It's an initiative created to commit proceeds from jersey sales to those being pressed into duty as a result of COVID-19.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

NFL Announces Virtual OTAs Starting Next Monday, Which Benefits The Browns, Makes Draft Now More Necessary

The NFL, in agreement with NFLPA, has announced their plan to begin virtual OTAs starting next Monday, the 20th of April. Teams will be able to start giving players information such as playbooks and teaching them various systems while players will be able to comply with their workout bonuses in their contract.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Jenny Vrentas's Latest Mock Draft One Trade Short

In her latest mock draft, Jenny Vrentas provides a realistic scenario that would seemingly leave the Cleveland Browns in a tough spot. Where it goes from there is hardly ideal.

Pete Smith