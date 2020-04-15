Cleveland Browns Unveil Highly Anticipated Uniforms

After five long years and plenty of recent build up, the Cleveland Browns have finally unveiled the uniforms they will be wearing for the foreseeable future. As expected, the Browns went back to a more traditional look with some modern updates after their ambitious venture in 2015 didn't go over well. In a move similar to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns went back to a more popular set of uniforms and simply updated them, which was met with almost universal acclaim.

Despite initial efforts to like them, the uniforms the Browns went with in 2015 were ultimately panned and fans began counting down the days until they could change them. With that in mind, the Browns just had to simply land the plane on these uniforms. If they simply went with older uniforms, it likely would've been popular at least with the fanbase.

It's not surprising that the Browns went back into their history, since they've done multiple teasers embracing the team's history of uniforms and specifically showcasing a handful of simpler, old school looking jerseys, including Clay Matthews, Jim Brown and Eric Turner. not coincidentally, those were some of the simplest, cleanest jerseys the team has worn, which is something the Browns appeared to be targeting with their newest version.

The team had previously announced the proceeds of jersey sales from the team's pro shop and Fanatics would be committed to their new established "Hat Off to Our Heroes" Fund, focused on role models in light of COVID-19, including healthcare professionals, educational professionals and first responders.

The new uniforms look great. They are far cleaner looking, while looking streamlined and modern. The color rush jerseys were extremely popular when they were released and the team is keeping them in the mix along with the more classic look.