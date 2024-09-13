Cleveland Browns Urged To Target This Veteran Playmaker
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 33-17 in Week 1, but that wasn't the only loss they suffered.
Tight end David Njoku sustained an ankle injury and is considered week-to-week, leaving his status for Week 2 and beyond up in the air.
That's why Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon is suggesting that the Browns sign free-agent tight end C.J. Uzomah to serve as a depth piece.
Uzomah was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles late last month.
The 31-year-old spent the 2023 campaign with the New York Jets, logging just eight catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.
While Uzomah certainly wasn't very productive last season, he does have a history of being a solid pass-catcher.
Uzomah, who played his collegiate football at Auburn, was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
He put forth a couple of decent campaigns for the Bengals. In 2018, he snared 43 balls for 439 yards and three touchdowns. Then, in 2021, he enjoyed the best year of his career, hauling in 49 receptions for 493 yards and five scores.
Uzomah moved on to the Jets in 2022, where he logged 21 grabs for 232 yards and a couple of touchdowns in his first season with the club.
The Suwanee, Ga. native is definitely not a star, and he will never truly be on anyone's radar, but he has experience, so he would represent a decent option for Cleveland while it awaits the return of Njoku.
Jordan Akins will serve as the Browns' No. 1 tight end for the time being.