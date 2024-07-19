Cleveland Browns Urged To Pursue Trade for 49ers Star WR Brandon Aiyuk
As the Cleveland Browns prepare to officially open up training camp, the roster appears to be set. However, could they still consider making a major move before the regular season?
That is what some believe they should do.
Browns Wire recently took a look at five reasons why the Browns should pursue a blockbuster trade with the San Francisco 49ers for star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
While we're not going to cover those exact five reasons in this article, we're going to take a look at Aiyuk and how he could fit with Cleveland.
During the 2023 season with the 49ers, Aiyuk took a huge step forward in his development. He ended up playing in 16 games, catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.
Those numbers show that he has become a very clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver. Do the Browns need a number one wideout? Not necessarily, but making a trade for him could make more sense than signing current veteran star wide receiver Amari Cooper to a lucrative long-term extension.
At 26 years old, Aiyuk is just now entering the prime of his career. He would be a pivotal piece for Cleveland for years to come and would likely end up signing a four-year contract to remain with the Browns.
Should Cleveland pursue a trade with San Francisco for Aiyuk? That truly all depends on what they see as the future for Cooper. If they aren't going to give him the deal he wants and the two sides remain at odds, then yes, they should try to go get Aiyuk.
Perhaps a trade would make sense between the two teams that would swap Aiyuk and Cooper.
All of that being said, this is just pure speculation. There is as good of a chance that the Browns will end up extending Cooper and being fine with their wide receiver room as there is that they would want to make this kind of blockbuster trade.
However, it's certainly something to keep an eye on. Aiyuk would offer Cleveland a long-term star at the wide receiver position if they did acquire him.