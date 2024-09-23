Cleveland Browns Urged To Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champion
The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of help along their offensive line thanks to a slew of injuries that have hampered the team over the first three weeks of the NFL season.
For that reason, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine feels that the Browns should sign former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Donovan Smith.
The Browns are currently dealing with injuries to three of their tackles. Jack Conklin has yet to play, Jedrick Wills made his first appearance of 2024 in Week 3 but re-aggravated his knee injury and Dawand Jones is also managing a balky knee.
Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants, further exemplifying Cleveland's dire need for help along its offensive line.
Smith oddly remains unsigned in spite of playing a pivotal role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl run last season. He started 12 games for Kansas City in 2023, missing some time due to injury. He protected Patrick Mahomes' blind side and did a fine job of it.
Prior to his time with the Chiefs, Smith spent the first eight years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he helped lead the squad to a Super Bowl championship during the 2020-21 campaign.
The former second-round draft pick has never made a Pro Bowl, but he has remained a steady, reliable presence at left tackle throughout his NFL tenure.
The Browns need any kind of offensive line assistance they can get right now, so adding Smith into the mix may be a wise move for the team.