Browns Urged to Steal QB Away from Hated Rival
The Cleveland Browns have one of the most unenviable quarterback situations in all of football right now.
Deshaun Watson is recovering from a torn Achilles. Jameis Winston is preparing to hit free agency. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has shown zero signs of being a capable starter.
On top of that, the Browns have a miserable financial situation, so they won't even be able to add a whole lot of pieces during the offseason.
So, what exactly can Cleveland do? Will it be able to nab a signal-caller in the NFL Draft? Or will it pursue a veteran on the open market?
Well, Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily has envisioned a potential solution: signing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields was traded to the Steelers last offseason and actually began the 2024 campaign as Pittsburgh's starter while Russell Wilson made his way back from injury.
Wilson has since supplanted Fields under center, but Fields managed to go 4-2 during his time as QB1 and has totaled 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while completing 65.8 percent of his throws in 10 appearances overall.
Fields is slated to hit free agency in the offseason, and he may be looking for a starting job elsewhere. The Browns may be able to offer that to him.
"Justin Fields would be the ideal quarterback to net in the offseason if the Steelers let him walk," Pedraza wrote. "The Browns could afford to cut a few veterans in the new year to sign him to a one year prove it deal for about $8 million dollars, and he'd immediately be the best 'backup' on the team in years."
Actually, Fields would stand a pretty good chance of competing for the starting job in Cleveland, as the competition isn't exactly fierce.
The 25-year-old spent the first three years of his career with the Chicago Bears, posting mostly disappointing results.
Would Fields be able to jumpstart his career with the Browns?