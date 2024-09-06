Cleveland Browns Urged To Monitor Intriguing Saints' Wide Receiver
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, it seems that the Cleveland Browns would like to add some talent at wide receiver if the right opportunity presents itself.
Recently, they aggressively pursued a blockbuster trade with the San Francisco 49ers that would have brought in star wideout Brandon Aiyuk. Unfortunately, that trade ended up falling through.
While they may not push for another wideout right now, it seems likely that they're going to be open to adding a piece at the position in the future.
Keeping that in mind, Bleacher Report has suggested a potential option for the future. They are urging the Browns to keep a close eye on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. He has been listed as a 2025 free agency target.
"The Browns receiver room feels improved, but not finalized. Amari Cooper is the No. 1 for now, but his contract is up after this season. Elijah Moore hasn't done enough to be considered a must-keep player. Jerry Jeudy is the only player who feels like he's a part of the long-term plan. That could drive the Browns to look at some of the younger options on the free agent market. Rashid Shaheed will only be 26 and if he builds on his 719-yard 2023 season he's going to be in demand."
Shaheed is potential big-time playmaker and has started showing signs of his potential.
During the 2023 season with the Saints, Shaheed ended up catching 46 passes for 719 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games. Those numbers show why Cleveland is being pushed to monitor him.
Looking ahead to next season, a wide receiver trio of Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Shaheed could be elite for the Browns. If Deshaun Watson has a bounce-back season in 2024, it's likely that Cleveland will look to invest in putting more talent around him.
All of that being said, Shaheed does seem to be a reasonable potential target. He won't break the bank, barring a massive breakout season this year.
This is an option worth keeping an eye on when it comes to the Browns.