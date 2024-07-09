Cleveland Browns Urged To Pursue Fix for This Offensive Need
The Cleveland Browns are set to open up training camp next month and fans cannot wait to have live football back on TV. With that in mind, there are still a few areas that the Browns could use roster moves.
One key position that could use more depth is tight end.
David Njoku has turned into a legitimate star, but there isn't much talent behind him on the depth chart. Cleveland has Jordan Akins as his backup, but that isn't a very reliable option.
Bleacher Report has urged the Browns to consider pursuing another tight end before the 2024 season.
"There is a significant drop off from Njoku to Akins. Any injury would alter how the Browns approach the passing game. The Browns probably are not going to go out and sign another tight end because that player would not get many targets, but if they should at least explore the free-agent pool to add a bit more depth in case the worst-case scenario pops up."
Looking at the current free agency options, there aren't many good ones left.
At this point in time, the top two available free agents are Geoff Swaim and Jimmy Graham. Neither of those players are great options.
Cleveland could opt to pursue a tight end on the trade market. One intriguing name could be Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox. He has been suggested as a potential trade cut this offseason and is a similar type of player to Njoku.
There is a concerning lack of depth at tight end behind Njoku. Kevin Stefanski will need a tight end if anything did happen to his starter.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Browns do at the position. There is a chance they head into the regular season with their current tight end group. They could also wait to see what tight ends end up being roster cuts.
Hopefully, Njoku will stay healthy this season and the situation won't even need to be addressed. But, on the chance that something does happen, Cleveland needs to be prepared.