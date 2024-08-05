Cleveland Browns Urged To Pursue This 4-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb doesn't seem very likely to be on the field at the start of the season as he recovers from a devastating knee injury he suffered last September.
As a result, the Browns' backfield situation is a bit shaky, with Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman leading the charge and Nyheim Hines representing a supplementary piece.
So, could Cleveland sign another halfback prior to the start of the 2024 campaign?
Bleacher Report's Joe Tansey feels it would be a good idea and has suggested that the Browns pursue free-agent running back Dalvin Cook.
Not long ago, Cook was one of the best all-purpose backs in football.
He made four straight Pro Bowl appearances with the Minnesota Vikings between 2019 and 2022, with his best season coming in 2020 when he racked up 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground while averaging five yards per carry. He also caught 44 passes for 361 yards and a score.
However, the 28-year-old has fallen on hard times recently.
Cook was released by the Vikings last offseason and proceeded to sign with the New York Jets, where he carried the football 67 times for a measly 214 yards before being cut late in the year. He then joined the Baltimore Ravens, where he didn't get any playing time.
The question remains as to whether or not Cook has anything left in the tank. Even in his final campaign in Minnesota in 2022, his efficiency dipped.
Of course, if Chubb is unable to return soon enough and pieces like Ford and Foreman struggle, the Browns may simply just need some able bodies to get some touches, and Cook may be able to perform in that role for them.