Cleveland Browns Urged To Reunite With Offensive Weapon
The Cleveland Browns are going to be an intriguing team to watch early on in the 2024 NFL season.
In order to get off to a quick start, the Browns will need quarterback Deshaun Watson to step his game up to a new level. He needs to get back to playing the brand of football that he was playing before being traded to Cleveland.
Watson will be an even bigger key due to the absence of superstar running back Nick Chubb.
At this point in time, no one knows when Chubb will return to the field. He's out for at least the first four games of the 2024 NFL season due to being placed on the PUP list. More than likely, he'll miss more than the first four weeks, but should return at some point in the middle of the year.
With that in mind, the Browns will be leaning heavily on Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman, and Pierre Strong Jr. to replace him.
Now, Bleacher Report is suggesting that Cleveland reunite with a familiar face. They think the Browns should sign veteran running back Kareem Hunt.
"Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. will be expected to carry the rushing attack until Chubb is ready to return. Ford had 1,132 total yards and nine touchdowns last season so it isn't like the Browns are bereft of options. However, Ford still has work to do in terms of his ability to be patient and read the blocks in front of him. The Browns could look for another veteran running back to round out the position group. They could turn to a familiar face as Kareem Hunt has played in Cleveland each of the last five seasons."
Hunt would be an immediate sign and play addition. He's familiar with the system that Cleveland runs and would be able to hit the ground running.
During the 2023 season with the Browns, Hunt carried the football 135 times for 411 yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 84 yards.
While he may not be the big-time playmaker that he once was, Hunt can be a decent role player. He would be worth considering bringing back if the running back doesn't look good in Week 1.
It will be interesting to see how the trio of running backs play for Cleveland. Hopefully, they'll get off to a hot start and can keep playing well until they hand the reigns back to Chubb.