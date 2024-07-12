Cleveland Browns Urged To Sign This 4-Time Pro Bowl Defender
The Cleveland Browns won 11 games thanks to their stingy defense last season, and the unit is expected to be terrific once again in 2024.
However, Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus thinks the Browns can stand to add some depth at cornerback.
Cleveland already has Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. at the position, but beyond those three, the Browns have a lot of unproven commodities.
As a result, Valentine has suggested that Cleveland sign a veteran like Xavien Howard, who was released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason.
Howard played in 13 games this past year, registering 45 tackles, an interception and 12 passes defended.
While Howard was somewhat pedestrian in 2023, he put together five brilliant seasons between 2018 and 2022, earning four trips to the Pro Bowl as well as a First-Team All-Pro selection.
The 31-year-old led the NFL in interceptions twice during that span, topping out at 10 picks in 2020. He also paced the league with 20 passes defended that campaign, which ultimately resulted in Howard finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Between 2017 and 2021, Howard accumulated a grand total of 27 interceptions, establishing himself as one of the best ball hawks in football.
Howard has slowed down considerably since then, recording two picks over the last two years overall, but even if he isn't the same All-Pro-caliber player he was several years ago, he definitely still has enough left in the tank to help a secondary.
The Browns would probably be able to add Howard on a relatively cheap one-year deal if they so pleased, but the Baylor product may be searching for an opportunity that would offer him more playing time.