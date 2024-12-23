Cleveland Browns Veteran Talks About His Future For First Time
As a frustrating 2024 Browns season winds down, questions about the future of the organization are starting to come into focus.
Just last week, star defensive end Myles Garrett cracked the door on potentially playing elsewhere if Cleveland can't present him with a clear and obvious plan for remaining competitive in in the near future. Garrett in in the prime of his career, and has plenty of years left in this league to still play at a high level. The same can't be said for veteran guard Joel Bitonio.
As his 11th season in the NFL winds down, he's faced with a tough decision of his own in the form of retirement. With just two games to go in the season, Bitonio wasn't quite ready to talk about his future.
"I know I'm getting older, but I'm trying to take it one game at a time and just seeing what the offseason feels like, and how we go," Bitonio said following the team's 24-6 loss to the Bengals. "Obviously I wish we'd be winning right now, but no, I'm not thinking about that right now."
Bitonio has spent his entire career with the Browns. He's seen plenty of losing seasons like the franchise is experiencing right now. He's seen some memorable ones as well, including the team's two trips to the playoffs over the last four years.
In lieu of Garrett's comments, it's fair to wonder if Bitonio may take a similar approach to his future. The 33-year-old has already been a willing participant in a rebuild. Asked if the direction of the franchise will impact his decision, Bitonio was quick to express how much the Browns organization means to him.
"For me, it's gonna be more about how my body feels," he said. "I've played 160 games in this league, we'll see how the body feels. It's more a mental thing. I love, obviously, being a Cleveland Brown. Obviously I wish I'd have won some more, but this is how it goes. We'll see how it goes. I'm not really thinking about that right now."
For now the conversation has been tabled. But in two more weeks, Bitonio will start thinking longer and harder about what his future in the NFL holds.