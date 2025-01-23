Browns Warned to Avoid Dangerous NFL Draft Decision
The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and with the Browns in need of a franchise quarterback, you would think the logical thing to do would be selecting whoever is left over between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.
But there is actually speculation that Cleveland may go in a different direction, and that is causing some anxiety amongst the fan base.
During a recent episode of The Bullpen with Adam The Bull, Adam explained why the Browns should avoid doing something like selecting Travis Hunter with their pick, as enticing as it may be.
Hunter is viewed by many as the "safe" pick for Cleveland, as many consider him to be the best all-around talent in this draft class.
However, he isn't a quarterback, and for that reason, Adam The Bull feels that the Browns should resist the temptation to use ther No. 2 pick on him.
It's a very salient point, considering that Cleveland will absolutely have an opportunity to take a signal-caller. Now, Deion Sanders can complicate the process by refusing to allow Shedeur to play for the Browns, so in that case, Cleveland would have to hope Sanders goes No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans so it can draft Ward.
But if the Browns don't face any obstacles, they really should just go all in with a quarterback. They desperately need one, and they aren't going to be able to save their franchise without it.
Hunter is fantastic, but Cleveland isn't going to fix things with a wide receiver. It needs a leader under center.