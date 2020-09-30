SI.com
Injury Report: Kareem Hunt, Joel Bitonio Miss Practice and Others Return

BrandonLittle

It is still early in the practice week since the Cleveland Browns do not play until Sunday. Either way, the injury report must be noted. The Browns were without Joel Bitonio (back), Adrian Clayborn (hip), Tae Davis (elbow) Kareem Hunt (groin) and Denzel Ward (groin) on Wednesday afternoon.

Bitonio played well on Sunday and likely that this comes as just a precaution to have a rest day for the big guy. So far this season Bitonio has graded out as one of the better guards in the league, as he has before. Clayborn is still dealing with the injury from the Cincinnati Bengals game that seems to be hampering him. Porter Gustin stepped in for him against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, since Olivier Vernon could not go either.

Linebacker Tae Davis is missing some time with elbow injury, he has provided depth for this Browns defense that is beaten up early. Kareem Hunt’s groin injury is something to watch, I wouldn’t expect him to miss any time, you never know with the groin muscle though.

Denzel Ward played Sunday even if he was not 100%. The same injury is why he sat out today, this could just be so that he is as close to 100% as possible against the very good Dallas Cowboys’ offense.

Cornerback Greedy Williams and defensive end Olivier Vernon both participated in practice, so that is a good sign going forward. Vernon has missed the last couple of weeks and Williams has not yet played this year. All signs point toward both playing against the Cowboys Sunday. It will be important to have Williams back, with the passing attack that Dallas can bring. 

