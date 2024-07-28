Cleveland Browns' Week 1 Opponent Loses Key Defensive Piece
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is believed to have suffered a torn ACL. He is having an MRI to confirm the injury, but if it is torn, he will be done for the season.
The Cleveland Browns will be playing the Cowboys in Week 1.
Much of the conversation around the Cowboys' defense is specifically centered around Micah Parsons. However, Williams quietly put together two really solid seasons opposite of Parsons in a rotational role and was viewed as a potential breakout player in 2024.
With the Browns' two starting tackles from 2023—Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills—currently on the PUP list as they both recover from knee surgery, Williams' assumed absence could be a big deal in the season opener.
Williams was the Cowboys second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He hailed from Ole Miss where he was a game wrecking type of player. Two years into the NFL, he has shown signs of having that ability at the next level.
In 2022, Williams played in 15 games and finished with 22 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. He came in sixth place for Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.
The following year, he had nearly identical stats to his rookie year. Appearing in all 17 games, Williams finished with 16 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Williams' rotational spot behind veteran DeMarcus Lawrence is now up for grabs. Two guys who will be competing for that final spot are second-year pass rusher Tyrus Whet and rookie Durrell Johnson.
While Williams was not quite the impact player that Parsons is, we all know the importance of depth at the defensive line position. Any injury like this early on in camp is a sobering reminder that staying healthy throughout an NFL season is very difficult.