Cleveland Browns: What Are The Odds Grant Delpit Wins Defensive Rookie Of The Year?

Pete Smith

If first round pick Jedrick Wills were to do enough to win offensive rookie of the year, that would be impressive. Joe Thomas had an argument when he took over at left tackle for the Cleveland Browns his rookie year as the team went 10-6 only to miss the playoffs. The more realistic possibility could be Grant Delpit, the second round pick that could figure into the conversation for defensive rookie of the year.

Vegas Insider has odds for Delpit too, currently at +2300. There is a sizable population that includes the Browns that believe healthy, Delpit will return to 2018 form, where he was the best defensive back in the country at LSU as a sophomore. If Delpit can bring that type of impact as a rookie, he would certainly be a player that could rack up numbers and get himself in the conversation for the award.

The problem for Delpit and any rookie comes down to a few issues. Having been unable to have rookie minicamps and having to learn digitally for the foreseeable future, rookies could find themselves noticeably behind returning players. On teams that have other options like the Browns do with Andrew Sendejo, it's possible that players like Delpit won't be able to catch up quickly enough to overtake them.

Because of a shortened preparation time, teams will have to get as many reps as they can for players they expect to play. So if a player like Delpit doesn't click fast enough, they could get lost in the shuffle their rookie season because teams are trying to win. It really comes down to how well players like Delpit can learn in this type of environment. To Delpit's credit, he's been a remarkably intelligent player in terms of how he sees the game, so it just comes down to how he learns.

The result may be that the rookie of the year may heavily favor rookies that are essentially going to start, because teams don't have a better option. One example for that could be Delpit's college teammate, Patrick Queen, who was selected in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are extremely thin at linebacker, so Queen may get every rep possible, regardless of how ready he is. They need him to play. And if Queen or someone else is ready and gets all these reps, they could be the best bet to win this type of award. Queen's odds are at +900.

