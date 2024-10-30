Cleveland Browns Will Be Without Pro Bowl LB Against Chargers
It was an easy assumption that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah wouldn't be suiting up for the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. Now it's official.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed on Sunday that the Pro Bowl linebacker has already been ruled out for the team's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend. The update is no surprise after Owusu-Koramoah sufferd a scary neck injury against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Late in the third quarter of the game, Owusu-Koramoah attempted to make a tackle on Ravens running back Derrick Henry and took a hit to the back of the head and neck area. Once the play was over, he stayed down on the field, laying on his back and was swiftly attended to by Cleveland's training staff. After having his facemask removed, he was eventually loaded onto the medical cart and was immediately taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
On Monday, JOK let fans know via social media that he was okay. Stefanski later confirmed his healthy prognosis later in the day, sharing that he was up and walking. He revealed on Wednesday that the 2021 second-round pick was in the team facility earlier in the day but went home.
While Owusu-Koramoah's status for Sunday is official, Stefanski wasn't ready to announce anything in regards to the status of top cornerback Denzel Ward. Ward exited Sunday's win over Baltimore with his sixth documented concussion and entered the concussion protocol. He remains in the league's protocol to open the week of practice.
Ward is not expected to practice on Wednesday, but his status could change throughout the week based on how he moves through the concussion procedures.