    • November 6, 2021
    Cleveland Browns Will Save Cash and cap Space if Odell Beckham Jr. Passes Through Waivers

    Odell Beckham is doing the Browns a solid of sorts with the agreement the team has reached.
    The Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. have reached agreement on the paperwork needed that will send Beckham to waivers on Monday. It comes as a mutual ending of sorts as the Browns will save some cash as well as cap space going forward. 

    Beckham Jr. is likely to pass through waivers on Monday due to the fact he still owed over $7 million dollars this season. If or when he does pass through waivers, Cleveland will only have to pay him approximately $4.25 million dollars and they will save $3 million, per Ian Raporport of NFL Network.

    Beckham and the Browns had been working through the fine details, hints why he was not placed on waivers Friday. Cleveland obviously wanted to save money and cap space, other wise there was no point in the release. In the end it was best for both sides that something was agreed upon and both sides start fresh. The last two years on the deal no longer exist.

    When Beckham Jr. passes through waivers on Monday as he is projected to, he will have the freedom to sign anywhere he wants on Tuesday. This will be the interesting part as there are plenty of avenues where the Browns could see him later in the season, perhaps even twice. 

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

    Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) makes a reception against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Cleveland Browns Will Save Cash and cap Space if Odell Beckham Jr. Passes Through Waivers

