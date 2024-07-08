Cleveland Browns Fans Will Love This Massive Ranking For 2024
On paper, the Cleveland Browns look like one of the best teams in the NFL heading into 2024.
Sure, the Browns have some questions, such as how Deshaun Watson will look at quarterback after a couple of less-than-stellar seasons to begin his Cleveland tenure and whether or not running back Nick Chubb will retake the field this year.
But when you eyeball the Browns' depth chart as a whole, you'll likely come away impressed with the wealth of talent the team has on both sides of the ball.
In his statistical projections for the 2024 campaign, ESPN's Mike Clay has Cleveland ranked fifth in the entire NFL.
Clay projects that the Browns will once again have the top-ranked defense in the NFL, and while his numbers don't forecast a great season for the season (he has Cleveland's offense ranked 16th), he thinks the defense will be dominant enough to lead the Browns to 10 wins.
That makes sense, considering Cleveland was able to carve out 11 victories last season in spite of the team sifting through five different starting quarterbacks.
The question is, will 10 wins be enough to get the Browns into the playoffs in 2024?
Last year, any AFC ballclub that won at least 10 games reached the postseason. The Houston Texans won the AFC South with 10 wins on the dot, and the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to snag a Wild Card berth with their 10-7 record.
Of course, there have absolutely been seasons where 10 wins has not been able to cut it, but typically, if you win 10 games, you're in.
We'll see if the Browns can manage to log double-digit victories in the loaded AFC North division this coming season.