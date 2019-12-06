Browns
Odell Beckham Clarifies Statement That Shouldn't Require Clarification

Pete Smith

In his media availability, Beckham said the Browns needed to do a number things better, using the word 'we' throughout. He also mentioned his plans to improve in the offseason, inferring it was with the intent to be better for the Browns. Beckham noted he wasn't happy with his production this year, which is the context he was discussing his improvement, but made it clear that winning is above everything else.

Nevertheless, that didn't stop speculation from various outlets that Beckham was unclear about wanting to be with the Cleveland Browns, suggesting that he was somehow unhappy being here, that he might want to be traded. He still said there's nowhere else he'd rather be, which is pretty clear.

Any suggestion about not knowing where he'd be in 2020 is due to the fact he doesn't control his destiny. The Browns and general manager John Dorsey do. Dorsey could trade Beckham, whether Beckham wants to go or not. With his current contract no longer has bonus money attached since he being traded from the New York Giants, it's an easy move to make. That is, unless they re-do the contract to include guaranteed money, which would insure Beckham is here for the long-term. This seems to be what Beckham's referring to when it comes to uncertainty.

At some point, people need take Beckham at his word or just say they don't believe him.

Browns Must Maximize Beckham in Final 4 Games

Pete Smith
A major reason for the Cleveland Browns struggles in 2019 has been their inability to maximize Odell Beckham. With four games remaining that should be a primary focus.

Cleveland Browns Keys to Victory Over The Cincinnati Bengals

BrandonLittle
A look at what the Cleveland Browns need to do to become victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals

Odell Beckham Isn't the One Being Vague

Pete Smith
Despite saying he wouldn't rather be anyone else, Cleveland Browns wide receiver is being accused of vague based on comments he made during his media availability on Thursday. While there is a side that is vague, it's not Beckham.

Browns Offensive Line: How Did They Get Here?

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns offensive line has been a major source of discussion because it's had a huge impact on the fortunes of the 2019 season. How the Browns got here and where this thing is going are the two questions that are natural, given the results this year compared to a better product last season

Where Are We Now With the Browns Coaching Staff?

Pete Smith
With their playoff hopes effectively dashed in the loss in Pittsburgh, it seems like a good time to take stock of where Cleveland Browns are. That is largely focused on the fate of the coaching staff and what should happen to them after the season.

Chris Smith's Ending in Cleveland Not a Happy One, But the Browns Aren't the Bad Guy

Pete Smith
Releasing defensive end Chris Smith was not a popular move by the Cleveland Browns because of the tragic circumstances involved the mother of his infant child. The Browns may appear heartless, but they aren't the bad guys in this situation.

Browns sign DT Justin Zimmer, Make Chris Smith Release Official, Add One to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, made the release of defensive end Chris Smith and added defensive end Trevon Young to the team's practice squad.

Browns Get Good News: Greg Robinson Cleared, Olivier Vernon Practicing Among Other Tidbits

Pete Smith
Back on the practice field Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns were able to provide good news on the status of a number of players dealing with injuries. Tackle Greg Robinson cleared concussion protocol and was practicing. Defensive End Olivier Vernon was able to practice. Safety Eric Murray was a surprise in that he was able to practice.

Dorsey Made the Right Move Trading Kevin Zeitler for Olivier Vernon

Pete Smith
Despite the short term struggles that resulted in moving Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants for Olivier Vernon, the Cleveland Browns made the right move, acquiring an excellent edge rusher to play opposite Myles Garrett. That move isn't why the Browns have had issues along the offensive line this season.

Browns Should Bench Damarious Randall, Start Sheldrick Redwine Rest of Season

Pete Smith
Between being grounded for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and his poor play on the season, the Cleveland Browns should bench Damarious Randall and start Sheldrick Redwine the rest of the season at free safety.