Skip to main content

Cloudy Future Between Bengals and Star Defender

Jessie Bates has no plans to play on the franchise tag, so what’s next?

The Cleveland Browns could have one less defender to worry about when playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the not-so-distant future. Safety Jessie Bates future with the Bengals is now a bit cloudy, as he has no intentions of playing under the franchise tag, per Tyler Dragon of USA Today.

Bates was placed under the franchise tag in March and is scheduled to make $12.91 million this coming season if he is to play under the tag. Rightfully so, Bates wants a long-term deal. Football is a violent sport and guaranteed money is everything. To many players, the risk is not worth the reward when it comes to playing under the tag.

At this time, Bates plans to skip OTA’s and training camp until he receives a new deal. If a new deal is not reached, he’ll simply sit out until he’s a free agent, at least that is where it is trending.

Last season, Bates was very important down the stretch run. The star safety had two interceptions in the playoffs, as the Bengals made a Super Bowl run.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It will be interesting to see where this goes, perhaps the Bengals strike a deal with the 25-year-old. Cincinnati has to think about paying Joe Burrow, and Tee Higgins before too long. There will come a day when Ja’Marr Chase wants to be paid as well.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Chris Hubbard: "Physically, I'm in a Great Place"

By Pete Smith2 hours ago
Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Johnny Stanton (40) scores a touchdown on a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (not pictured) during the second half against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Weekend Shooting Violence Hits Close to Home for Cleveland Browns

By Pete Smith3 hours ago
Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Waive a Cornerback Monday

By Brandon Little6 hours ago
Deshaun Watson Contract Implications For Team Building
News

NFL Officials to Meet with Deshaun Watson this Week

By Pete Smith8 hours ago
04CBEBCA-ECD2-4385-9C97-63F0D2D0BF09
News

Deshaun Watson to Treat Browns Offense to the Bahamas

By Brandon Little10 hours ago
30AEAABF-2279-4C4B-9C3F-BC7E7D9CA770
News

Free Agent Ndamukong Suh Linked to Cleveland Browns

By Brandon LittleMay 15, 2022
Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Hire National Scout From Dolphins

By Brandon LittleMay 15, 2022
D36C2209-09DD-4CCB-B994-35B646988E16
News

Cleveland Browns Sign QB Felix Harper

By Brandon LittleMay 15, 2022