Clyde Edwards-Helaire Does Not Practice Thursday, Stephen Carlson Has Groin Injury

The Cleveland Browns practiced on Thursday, getting back wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge from the Resere/COVID-19 list, but they continue to be without three players. The Kansas City Chiefs were without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Thursday, right tackle Jack Conklin, tight end David Njoku and B.J. Goodson remained out of practice for the Cleveland Browns and Stephen Carlson appeared on the injury report with a groin injury seemingly suffered on Wednesday.

Their status continued to be day to day and there has been no real update on them, save to say the team is monitoring them as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns were able to get wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list for this practice as well as head coach Kevin Stefanski, but they are still waiting on left guard Joel Bitonio, who the team fully expects to play this week.

The Browns continued to limit key defensive linemen defensive end Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson as well as right guard Wyatt Teller and center J.C. Tretter.

The Chiefs were without rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Deon Yelder after they were limited participants on Wednesday, which puts doubts their availability into question on Sunday.

The Chiefs aren't a heavy running team to begin with, but Le'Veon Bell hasn't carried the ball more than 15 times in a game this season. He has a pair of touchdowns but not a single explosive play as a member of the Chiefs.

Linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Sammy Watkins were out again on Thursday. Gay is dealing with an ankle injury and Watkins has a calf issue.

Corner Ray Felton was able to be a limited participant after he missed Wednesday with foot and ankle injury.

