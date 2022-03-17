Colts and Seahawks expected names to watch for Baker Mayfield

If the Cleveland Browns quarterback is going to be traded, he wants to land with the Indianapolis Colts, another report suggest the Seattle Seahawks are interested.

If Baker Mayfield is not playing with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield would prefer to land with the Indianapolis Colts, according to a report.

This comes about as the Browns were interested in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Colts recently traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and are on the look for a quarterback. They could take a chance on Mayfield for a a season, then if he would work out, he gets extended.

If not the Colts will take a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft class. Colts received a second and a third round pick for Wentz, the Browns would be looking for something similar back at least.

Another report suggests that the Seattle Seahawks could be interested in Baker Mayfield.

