Colts out of play for Baker Mayfield, sleeper team rising?

Indianapolis Colts are out of play for QB Baker Mayfield as the Cleveland Browns try to trade him. According one report another team could be interested.

The Atlanta Falcons are working to send quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, according to Jay Glazer. Ryan spent 15 season with the Falcons previously. With Colts trading for Ryan, that obviously takes them out of the running for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Colts are taking the route of the veteran gun slinger again, much like they did two years ago with Phillip Rivers.

Seattle Seahawks remain the most realistic destination for Mayfield. Drew Lock is on the roster, but Seahawks could opt to go with a more proven quarterback.

Carolina Panthers could be an option too. Panthers didn’t win on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and are currently stuck with Sam Darnold. 

Now that Ryan is gone from the Falcons, they are obviously going to need a quarterback too. Atlanta could look to the fifth-year flyer on Mayfield. This would be the sleeper team in the running.

It would not be worst outcome. Pairing Mayfield with Kyle Pitts wouldn’t be terrible, Atlanta would need to add more in the draft. This is just one of the possible outcomes for the Falcons to roll with.

