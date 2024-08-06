Comedian Theo Von Makes Bold Prediction For Best Division in the NFL
"AFC NORTH is gonna be bananaaas this year. Best Division" came from comedian Theo Von's X account on Monday evening. The comedian dropped his take on which of the eight NFL divisions would be the strongest and to no surprise, his pick was the North.
While the tweet was pretty random and off of the comedian's brand, his take is spot on. The AFC North is both subjectively and objectively the best division in football. All four teams, Baltimore, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, have a chance to be playoff contenders, and all four could make the case that they are Super Bowl contenders.
Browns fans have known this all too well over the years. There have been a few times since the team returned in 1999 that they had a team in the conversation for best in the league. The upcoming 2024 campaign is one of those years, and there are no cupcakes in the division.
The AFC North boasts two MVP candidates at quarterback, the best running back in football when healthy, one of the best veteran wide receivers in the league, two of the best young wideouts in football, three of the top defenses in football and two of the best defensive players of the past decade.
The talent is deep, the coaching is incredible and all four teams have a chance to make a serious push in the 2024 season. Theo Von is absolutely right: the North is going to be bananas, and maybe it's wild enough for one of the franchises to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.