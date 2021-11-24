Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns Designate Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin to Return Ahead of Wednesday Practice

    Ahead of the first practice of the week, the Cleveland Browns have designated both right tackle Jack Conklin and running back Kareem Hunt to return from injured reserve, enabling them to participate with the hope they can play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns are designating running back Kareem Hunt and offensive tackle Jack Conklin to return from injured reserve which will enable them to practice on Wednesday with the opportunity to be activated to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

    Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media he planning to have them both back at practice this week. Hunt has missed the past five games with a calf injury and while participating in a Thanksgiving charity event, discussed his potential return this week.

    Conklin, meanwhile, has missed the last three games after suffering a dislocated elbow.

    The Browns will evaluate them in practice this week and make the determination if they can play this week on Friday at which point they would them put them back on the active roster.

    Read More

    Should Conklin and Hunt be able to play, the Browns would have their offense the closest it has been to full strength since the beginning of the season. They are still dealing with a number of lingering injuries including both quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and center J.C. Tretter, but they at least have all of their personnel ahead of a pivotal game against the Ravens.

    Particularly with Mayfield limited by injuries to his knee and heel, getting his starting right tackle back would be extremely valuable. Meanwhile, Hunt is a player that has performed well in matchups against the Ravens and the Browns need all the firepower on offense they can get given struggles in recent weeks.

    READ MORE: Exploring Why Kevin Stefanski Opted to Start Mayfield Against Lions, Ravens

    Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Designate Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin to Return Ahead of Wednesday Practice

    13 seconds ago
    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski works the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Stefanski1031
    Featured Content

    Exploring Kevin Stefanski's Mindset Starting Baker Mayfield Against Lions, Ravens

    2 hours ago
    For Pete's Sake
    Podcasts

    For Pete's Sake - Browns Win Against Lions Counts

    14 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) and the Browns defense celebrate after Smith intercepted a pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Malcolm Smith on  Fans in Stands: A Little Critical at Times, But Support and Love is There

    14 hours ago
    No Mas - Nick Chubb Exemplifies Team Mantra In Cleveland Browns Win Over Houston Texans
    News

    Cleveland Browns Doing Their Part to Start The Holiday Season

    17 hours ago
    Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly (49) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Re-Sign RB John Kelly to Practice Squad, Release RB Dexter Williams

    17 hours ago
    94EE563B-90BF-4F02-A5EA-7FFBC69149A1
    News

    Cleveland Browns Will Host Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in Week 15

    17 hours ago
    4 Thought on Cleveland Browns Snoozefest Win Over Lions
    Featured Content

    4 Thoughts on Cleveland Browns Snoozefest Win Over Lions

    22 hours ago