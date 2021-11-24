Browns Designate Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin to Return Ahead of Wednesday Practice

Ahead of the first practice of the week, the Cleveland Browns have designated both right tackle Jack Conklin and running back Kareem Hunt to return from injured reserve, enabling them to participate with the hope they can play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media he planning to have them both back at practice this week. Hunt has missed the past five games with a calf injury and while participating in a Thanksgiving charity event, discussed his potential return this week.

Conklin, meanwhile, has missed the last three games after suffering a dislocated elbow.

The Browns will evaluate them in practice this week and make the determination if they can play this week on Friday at which point they would them put them back on the active roster.

Should Conklin and Hunt be able to play, the Browns would have their offense the closest it has been to full strength since the beginning of the season. They are still dealing with a number of lingering injuries including both quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and center J.C. Tretter, but they at least have all of their personnel ahead of a pivotal game against the Ravens.

Particularly with Mayfield limited by injuries to his knee and heel, getting his starting right tackle back would be extremely valuable. Meanwhile, Hunt is a player that has performed well in matchups against the Ravens and the Browns need all the firepower on offense they can get given struggles in recent weeks.

