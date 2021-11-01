Jack Conklin Expected to Miss "Multiple Weeks"

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update on right tackle Jack Conklin, who left the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a dislocated elbow, by saying he was expected to miss multiple weeks.

Conklin suffered the injury early in the second quarter and was ruled out of the game almost immediately. Teammates reacted to just how bad the injury looked after the game.

If Conklin misses the next four games, the Browns will hit their bye week, so maybe he could be back for the second Baltimore Ravens game, which would be six weeks from now. It's possible it could be longer than that, but it's clear he will be placed on injured reserve and the Browns will be down one of their best offensive linemen for a significant amount of time.

The Browns had their starting offensive line back and reasonably healthy for the first time since week one and it lasted barely a quarter, which has been challenging for the offense this year.

Blake Hance will presumably continue to operate as the team's right tackle. Hance has been reasonably decent as a depth option this season. He may not be a great player, but for the fourth tackle on the team, he has been enough to allow the Browns offense to function.

With or without Conklin, the Browns simply did not do enough on offense to beat the Steelers and find themselves 4-4 with a road game to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

READ MORE: Winners & Losers: Browns Lose at Home to Steelers