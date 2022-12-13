Jack Conklin Voted Browns Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Since 1984, Cleveland Browns players have voted for the player they believe exemplifies courage, compassion, commitment and community, qualities attributed to the former Baltimore Colts athletic trainer Ed Block. This year's winner is tackle Jack Conklin.

Conklin suffered a torn patella tendon in his right knee last year that knocked him out for the season and had the potential to jeopardize much of this year. Through tireless work and enduring a large amount of pain, Conklin was able to return for week three against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former All-Pro tackle even signed a renegotiated contract that had him bet on himself while allowing the team to protect themselves against risk. It has not been easy and Conklin has had his share of struggles this season, but he's battled to stay in the lineup and keep playing for the team as well as his teammates.

Conklin has played through pain for much of his three years with the Browns including during their playoff run in 2020 when he was named an All-Pro. The injury he suffered last year coupled with some of the other issues they suffered up front proved to be devastating.

Conklin is set to be a free agent and it appears likely this will be his last season with the Browns. He's likely to sign a lucrative deal in the offseason because he's such a talented tackle and the Browns simply may not be able to afford his services any longer. This award may prove to be a symbol of his time with the Browns and what he meant to the team.

Recent winners of the Ed Block Courage Award include safety Grant Delpit, running back Nick Chubb and safety Juston Burris.