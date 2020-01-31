Contrite Baker Mayfield Visits Sports Morning Shows

Friday morning, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was a guest on both FS1's First Things First and ESPN's Get Up as a part of Super Bowl week in what was equal parts confession and therapy. While Mayfield discussed the various things he needed to do better, the hosts and panels of the various shows, including some of his harshest critics such as Rex Ryan, put on kid gloves and everyone hugged it out.

Mayfield said all of the things critics were hoping he would. This season was a humbling experience, that he needs to stop focusing on the noise outside and spend that energy in more productive ways. Mayfield has never hesitated to blame himself when things have gone wrong with the Browns, but there was always a sense particularly from a national perspective that he needed to fall on his sword in a very public manner. He has now done that. It's unlikely to satiate the appetites of those who actively dislike him, but he did it.

Of note in terms of what Mayfield actually said, he hinted at a snowball effect. He said he needed to focus on the things he could control more, which is what he's done his entire career and a reason he feels he's been successful. When things started going downhill with the Browns, Mayfield was too concerned with things that were out of his control.

Mayfield didn't reference anyone else other than in the royal 'we' or 'us'. He didn't blame anyone else for his performance or the team's performance this season. Neither shows really attempted to bait him into blaming Freddie Kitchens, resisting the urge to even bring him up. Both shows lightly brought up their criticisms and let him address them, then essentially gave him a group hug.

Some will give Mayfield credit, which is fine. He handled it like an adult, but for those who actually listen to Mayfield, he largely is anyway, particularly when it comes to accepting blame for the team's struggles. Maybe this is an indication he's growing up, especially in light of what has happened this season. He certainly sounds focused and motivated. The cynical view of this is that for a segment on each program, if he went in there and played the role of the humbled player, the hosts wouldn't dog pile on him and he'd look more mature and sympathetic to the audience.

Mayfield was there for Super Bowl week for some other marketing opportunities and had he not gone on these shows or shows like them, any number of outlets would've likely crushed him for it. Ultimately, he can say all the right things and no one will care if he doesn't play well this coming season.