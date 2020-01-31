BrownsDigest

Contrite Baker Mayfield Visits Sports Morning Shows

Pete Smith

Friday morning, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was a guest on both FS1's First Things First and ESPN's Get Up as a part of Super Bowl week in what was equal parts confession and therapy. While Mayfield discussed the various things he needed to do better, the hosts and panels of the various shows, including some of his harshest critics such as Rex Ryan, put on kid gloves and everyone hugged it out.

Mayfield said all of the things critics were hoping he would. This season was a humbling experience, that he needs to stop focusing on the noise outside and spend that energy in more productive ways. Mayfield has never hesitated to blame himself when things have gone wrong with the Browns, but there was always a sense particularly from a national perspective that he needed to fall on his sword in a very public manner. He has now done that. It's unlikely to satiate the appetites of those who actively dislike him, but he did it.

Of note in terms of what Mayfield actually said, he hinted at a snowball effect. He said he needed to focus on the things he could control more, which is what he's done his entire career and a reason he feels he's been successful. When things started going downhill with the Browns, Mayfield was too concerned with things that were out of his control.

Mayfield didn't reference anyone else other than in the royal 'we' or 'us'. He didn't blame anyone else for his performance or the team's performance this season. Neither shows really attempted to bait him into blaming Freddie Kitchens, resisting the urge to even bring him up. Both shows lightly brought up their criticisms and let him address them, then essentially gave him a group hug.

Some will give Mayfield credit, which is fine. He handled it like an adult, but for those who actually listen to Mayfield, he largely is anyway, particularly when it comes to accepting blame for the team's struggles. Maybe this is an indication he's growing up, especially in light of what has happened this season. He certainly sounds focused and motivated. The cynical view of this is that for a segment on each program, if he went in there and played the role of the humbled player, the hosts wouldn't dog pile on him and he'd look more mature and sympathetic to the audience.

Mayfield was there for Super Bowl week for some other marketing opportunities and had he not gone on these shows or shows like them, any number of outlets would've likely crushed him for it. Ultimately, he can say all the right things and no one will care if he doesn't play well this coming season.

Browns to Hire Jeff Howard as Defensive Backs Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns are Jeff Howard to be their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. Howard spent the previous seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Ron Wolf Decries Analytics in Player Evaluation In Wake of Son's Departure, Why He's Wrong

Former Green Bay Packers general manager and Hall of Fame inductee Ron Wolf criticized the Cleveland Browns and analytics in general after his son, Eliot, and the team agreed to part ways Wednesday. He's understandably upset at the Browns for moving on from his son, but his analysis on data is wrong.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Report: Browns to Hire Alex Van Pelt as Offensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns appear to be zeroing in on their offensive coordinator as first reported by Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Alex Van Pelt, most recently the quarterbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, is going to get the gig.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign Fullback Johnny Stanton

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of fullback Johnny Stanton on Tuesday. Kevin Stefanski, the team's head coach, has said he wanted to bring in a fullback and Stanton has spent time in Minnesota the past two seasons, so he should know his offensive system.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Misconceptions About New Browns GM Andrew Berry

As soon as the notion of Andrew Berry as a candidate for the Cleveland Browns general manager position was mentioned, it caused old battles to be renewed around analytics and its role in the 1-31 record from 2016 to 2017. That has clouded Berry's reputation for some, wrongly and it's important to explain those misconceptions.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Cleveland Browns, Alonzo Highsmith Agree to Part Ways; Conflicting Reports Regarding Eliot Wolf's Future

The Cleveland Browns and VP of Player Personnel Alonzo Highsmith have agreed to part ways, according to multiple reports. There are conflicting reports on whether Eliot Wolf, the assistant general manager is going with him.

Pete Smith

Report: Cleveland Browns and Assistant GM Eliot Wolf Mutually Part Ways

The Cleveland Browns are out of an assistant GM after the latest organizational move.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Part Ways with Director of College Scouting Steve Malin

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to parts ways with Director of College Scouting Steve Malin after two seasons, per multiple reports. Malin was hired by John Dorsey to replace Bobby Vega, who had the job at that time.

Pete Smith

Kareem Hunt, Traffic Stop Puts New Browns Regime In Difficult Position

The Cleveland Browns have a brand new regime set up with the hire of Andrew Berry as general manager and on the same day, video is released of the traffic stop for Kareem Hunt, which puts this new organization in a difficult spot.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Cleveland Browns Hire Andrew Berry as General Manager, Make History in the Process

The Cleveland Browns have officially named Andrew Berry their general manager and Executive Vice President, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports and Adam Schefter of ESPN. Berry, at 32 years old becomes the youngest general manager in the NFL as well as one of a small number of African American general managers.

Pete Smith