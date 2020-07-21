COVID-19 Will Cost Players Roster Spots

The NFL is determined to have a season while most are focusing on the practicality of pulling it off, but a positive test at the wrong time could end up costing a player their opportunity to make a team this year, including with the Cleveland Browns.

95 players have tested positive thus far. That number includes players who announced they had been infected over the course of the offseason. The NFL expects the initial numbers to be high as they get players to camp to then drop dramatically.

From a macro point of view, that could work out and allow the NFL to have a season. But whether it's an undrafted free agent or a player trying to fight for a spot, testing positive to then have to be isolated for a couple weeks could be season, if not career-threatening.

Nothing about the NFL is fair, but this particularly brutal. A player could have been working toward their for the better par of their life and even asymptomatic, they might lose the power to control their own destiny.

That is added incentive to be careful and stay socially distant, staying home as much as possible before going to training camp. It's also incredibly difficult to avoid in certain communities, especially for players still at home with family members forced to go out and work.

It would hardly be surprising for a player to end up on a team and due to a COVID-19 test, they never get a chance to show what they have before NFL teams have to move on, preparing for the season. If the NFL were to delay the season, that might help, but missing up to two weeks of on-field reps is putting them at a notable disadvantage.

Isolated and asymptomatic, they can train, attend meetings online and get the playbook down, but if their competition is getting reps for two weeks, it may simply be too much to overcome.

Certain players testing positive could also be destabilizing for teams. Imagine if Baker Mayfield or Jedrick Wills were to be forced to miss time due to a positive test. Fingers crossed that Browns players are able to come in and test negative and stay that way for the season, but this seems difficult to avoid given how much worse the virus outbreak has gotten in the past few months.