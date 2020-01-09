BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Current, Former Browns Staffers News and Notes

Pete Smith

A few current and former Cleveland Browns employees are making news elsewhere. It starts with former head coach Freddie Kitchens, who is drawing interest from the New York Giants and their head coach Joe Judge. The two worked together at Mississippi State. Kitchens has recent experience calling plays and working as an offensive coordinator, but he's got experience as a position coach working with quarterbacks, tight ends and running backs.

The Atlanta Falcons and head coach Dan Quinn have hired Browns secondary coach and passing game coordinator Joe Whitt to be part of his staff. He was with the Browns for one year and his position with the Falcons hasn't been announced.

Vice President of Player Personnel Alonzo Highsmith is still technically employed by the Browns, though that is unlikely to last. Nevertheless, he has informed the Miami Herald he will not be taking a job at the University of Miami.

Special teams coach Mike Priefer is going to be an interesting topic for whoever takes the job as Browns head coach. Both Josh McDaniels and Kevin Stefanski have worked with Priefer at previous locations and any other potential candidates might simply keep him because he's qualified and has a good relationship with the Browns young kicker and punter in addition to just being easier. If he's not retained, he's expected to be a popular option for other teams according to Alex Marvez of Sirius XM NFL radio.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joel Bitonio Named Pro Bowl Replacement for David DeCastro

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns left guard Joel Bitonio is replacing Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro to participate in the 2020 Pro Bowl. It will be his second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

Kevin Stefanski's Appeal

Pete Smith

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is interviewing for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job for the third time in two seasons. The runner up to Freddie Kitchens last year, it's easy to see his appeal.

Giants Hire Joe Judge, Leaving Browns as Only Team Without a Head Coach

Pete Smith

The New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Joe Judge their head coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Judge coached wide receivers and was in charge of special teams for the New England Patriots. This leaves the Cleveland Browns as the only team without a head coach.

Unique Situation, Effective Hiring Process Doesn't Guarantee Results, But Is Encouraging

Pete Smith

They still have to make the right choice at head coach and the moves that result from it, but the Cleveland Browns process, which is reportedly set to wrap up Saturday, has been an effective one and they've found themselves in a good position. It's also a test for ownership to trust the people they've hired.

The Cleveland Browns Need Structural Change

Shawn Stevenson

The Cleveland Browns are currently searching for their next head coach but the overall front office should be a bigger discussion point than it has been so far.

Carolina Panthers Hire Matt Rhule Per Report, Leaving Just the Browns and Giants With Vacancies

Pete Smith

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Carolina Panthers have hired Matt Rhule to be their head coach. Rhule had spent the last three seasons coaching at Baylor. This now leaves the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants as the remaining two vacancies in the NFL.

Report: Browns Request Permission to Interview Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are interested in speaking with the second defensive coordinator in their head coaching search, now being connected with Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Report: Josh McDaniels to Interview with Giants Wednesday, Browns Friday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to meet with Josh McDaniels on Friday after the New York Giants speak with him on Wednesday, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. McDaniels is supposed to meet with the Carolina Panthers as well, but when is not clear at this time.

Glazer: Cowboys Hire Mike McCarthy, Removing One Option And One Competitor

Pete Smith

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Dallas Cowboys have hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. The Browns had interviewed McCarthy last week for the their vacant head coaching position.

Questions for 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh

Pete Smith

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is the only defensive coach the Cleveland Browns are scheduled to interview to this point. He is a coach on the rise and has enjoyed a ton of success this season, so he's worth an interview.