Current, Former Browns Staffers News and Notes

A few current and former Cleveland Browns employees are making news elsewhere. It starts with former head coach Freddie Kitchens, who is drawing interest from the New York Giants and their head coach Joe Judge. The two worked together at Mississippi State. Kitchens has recent experience calling plays and working as an offensive coordinator, but he's got experience as a position coach working with quarterbacks, tight ends and running backs.

The Atlanta Falcons and head coach Dan Quinn have hired Browns secondary coach and passing game coordinator Joe Whitt to be part of his staff. He was with the Browns for one year and his position with the Falcons hasn't been announced.

Vice President of Player Personnel Alonzo Highsmith is still technically employed by the Browns, though that is unlikely to last. Nevertheless, he has informed the Miami Herald he will not be taking a job at the University of Miami.

Special teams coach Mike Priefer is going to be an interesting topic for whoever takes the job as Browns head coach. Both Josh McDaniels and Kevin Stefanski have worked with Priefer at previous locations and any other potential candidates might simply keep him because he's qualified and has a good relationship with the Browns young kicker and punter in addition to just being easier. If he's not retained, he's expected to be a popular option for other teams according to Alex Marvez of Sirius XM NFL radio.