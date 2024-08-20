CeeDee Lamb Would Be Worth Cleveland Browns Giving Up Massive Trade Haul
Recently, a blockbuster trade was suggested between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys that would send superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to the Browns.
As we previously covered, the suggested trade would send Nick Chubb, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for Lamb.
Let's start by saying, Cleveland should not include Chubb in any trade offer for Lamb. However, they should be willing to go all-in on trying to acquire him if Dallas were to make him available.
Lamb is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and he is just 25 years old.
During the 2023 NFL season, Lamb showed off some of his full potential. He racked up 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those numbers are insanely good for any wideout.
Imagine adding that kind of weapon to the Browns' current offense. The question would become, what should Cleveland be willing to give up in a potential trade for Lamb?
How about a trade that would send Amari Cooper back to the Cowboys, along with a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick? That trade package would make sense for both parties involved.
Dallas would be getting a true No. 1 wide receiver that would help them compete for the next few years. They would get two quality draft picks to add more talent for the present and future.
As for the Browns, they would be acquiring a No. 1 wide receiver long-term. Lamb would instantly upgrade the aerial attack and would bring more dynamic playmaking ability to the field. He would be a perfect fit alongside Deshaun Watson.
After the rumored huge offer that Cleveland made for Brandon Aiyuk, pursuing Lamb sounds feasible. Lamb would be an even better trade target than Aiyuk was.
There is no true "need" for the Browns to pay a big price to bring in a wide receiver. Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman will be able to do the job just fine. However, if they do want to go big, Lamb would be the right player to go big to acquire.
Don't expect to see Cleveland pull off a trade for Lamb. More than likely, Jerry Jones will get a deal done with him at some point in the future.
It's all speculation that the Browns could be a potential trade suitor and it's intriguing to think about. Should Lamb actually be made available, Cleveland should consider the option.
Lamb is a player that the Browns should be willing to pay big for if wide receiver is a direction they want to pursue.