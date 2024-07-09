Cowboys Dak Prescott Shares Injury Update Two Months Before Matchup With Browns
Nearly two months to the date, the Cleveland Browns will be running out of the tunnel at Cleveland Browns Stadium ready to square off with the Dallas Cowboys for Week 1 of the season.
While the countdown may be on, July is a month that breeds rumors and speculation across the NFL. With players away from the team to enjoy the summer people are looking for any sort of football content to help bridge the gap until the start of the preseason.
That's why when a picture surfaced of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in a walking boot while on a fishing trip in Mexico, panic ensued.
Less than a week later Prescott was quick to put any speculation or concern over his health to bed. Speaking at his youth camp at Southlake Carroll High School outside of Fort Worth, Texas Prescott explained that wearing the boot was a precautionary measure and nothing more.
"Honestly, I'm getting older," Prescott quipped with reporters on Tuesday. "It's the same ankle that I snapped and had a nasty surgery on four years ago. So, a couple hard days of training you get a little sore and you're going on a fishing trip and you wanna protect it and make sure things don't get worse. Literally it's absolutely nothing. People are reaching, trying to make things that they aren't
"I'm getting older, I have to take care of my body, have to be smart. If I can take precautions and lessen something by putting on a boot I'm'a do it. Sorry to have caused such a whirlwind."
The injury Prescott referenced was a compound fracture that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season. The Mississippi State product wound up needing season-ending surgery following the incident.
It's understandable why the sight of Prescott in a boot would cause such a stir, but months out from him marching the Cowboys into Cleveland on Sept. 8 it appears to be much ado about nothing.
As things stand in mid-July, Prescott is expected to be ready to go for the Browns home opener.