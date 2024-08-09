Dallas Cowboys 'In No Rush' To Resolve Holdout With Star Player, Face Browns Week 1
The Cleveland Browns may open the season against the Dallas Cowboys with a major advantage on their side.
Speaking with media on Thursday, Cowboys manager Jerry Jones addressed the ongoing holdout with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and whether or not he felt the need to get a contract done. In his own words, Jones told the media that he doesn't "have any urgency to get it done."
Lamb took to social media to share his thoughts on the situation. His response, after quoting a post that included Jones' comments was simply "lol."
As things stand right now Lamb has yet to participate in the team's training camp as part of a holdout over his contract situation. The 25-year-old is currently slated to play the 2024 season on the fifth-year-option year of his rookie deal, while making just $14.9 million. After watching the wide receiver market blow up exponentially this offseason it's plenty understandable why he believes he's in line for a big pay day.
Lamb is regarded as one of the best wideouts in football. He led the league in receptions last year with a whopping 135, finished second in yards with 1,749 and third in touchdowns with 12. The 2020 first-round pick earned first-team All-Pro recognition for the first time of his career for his 2023 performance.
With the Cowboys' Week 1 mathcup with the Browns now under a month away, the longer Lamb's holdout goes, the bigger advantage it could be for Cleveland. It's unclear if Lamb would take his grievance witht he franchise into the season. Even if he doesn't though, missing a good portion of camp could leave Lamb behind the eight ball when the season kicks off. That would still potentially serve to benefit the Browns when Dallas visits Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sept. 8.
Holdouts in the NFL can change very rapidly, so there's certainly no guarantee Lamb won't be there for Week 1. Or that he won't be himself. It remains a situation for Browns fans to monitor though in the leadup to the regular season.