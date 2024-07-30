Cowboys Star Considers This Browns Defender One Of The Best In NFL
There may be no better form of respect in the NFL than being called one of the best by your peers.
That's the situation Cleveland Browns defensive back Denzel Ward found himself in after Dallas Cowboys star WR CeeDee Lamb shared his list of the top five cornerbacks in football. Lamb made an appearance on his teammate Micah Parson's podcast The Edge where he unveiled his list, with Ward coming in at No
"Denzel Ward, he's a sleeper," Lamb explained. "Bros nice. His technique is crazy. I watch a lot of film, I watch potential guys that [are] gonna guard me. I watch how you move, I watch how you, you know. He does everything right, but he ain't gonna hold you, he gonna mirror you. At the receiver position, that's the best technique ... and he tackles."
As Parson's points out during the clip, the Cowboys do play the Browns this year in an inter-conference matchup right out of the gate Week 1, giving Lamb a chance to go head-to-head with Ward for the second time in his career. The duo last crossed paths during Lamb's rookie season in 2020, in a game that saw the Oklahoma product haul in five catches for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns. At the time though, Dallas also had current Browns wideout Amari Cooper on its roster, which limited Ward's one-on-one time against Lamb.
Currently, the 25-year-old wideout is in the midst of a holdout with the Cowboys as he enters the final year of his rookie deal with the franchise. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday, however, that they recently sent Lamb a new contract offer. With the showdown with "America's Team" coming so soon it's a situation worth monitoring for Browns fans.
The rest of Lamb's top cornerback list included the Sauce Gardner of the Jets in the top spot, Patrick Surtain of the Broncos at No. 2, Jalen Ramsey of the Dolphins at No. 3 and Xavien Howard at No. 4.