Daniel Jones Has Lower Leg Injury, Status For Sunday Unclear

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a lower leg injury against the Arizona Cardinals and his status for the Cleveland Browns is unclear according to head coach Joe Judge.
Wednesday, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge said quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a different lower leg injury coming out of the game against the Arizona Cardinals and they will see how practice goes this week before determining if he will start against the Cleveland Browns.

If the Giants opt to sit Jones, they will be going with former Browns quarterback Colt McCoy. And while most of the time, getting to face the backup quarterback would improve the opponent's chances of winning the game, McCoy might be playing better than Jones this season. That would only be magnified if Jones is compromised by injury.

Neither option is playing particularly well, but the advantage with McCoy is that he's less volatile. Jones can do more in terms of exciting plays and creating explosive opportunities but he also is more likely to make devastating, game losing mistakes,

The combination of quarterbacks has thrown just nine combined touchdowns against nine interceptions in 13 games this season. Jones also has one rushing touchdown this season.

By contrast, the past three weeks, Baker Mayfield has thrown eight touchdowns against one interception with a rushing touchdown.

The Giants recent surge of success is based largely on their defense and the ability to keep opponents off the scoreboard. They have yet to win a game where the opponent scored more than 20 points, which isn't great news since the Browns may not stop anyone, but they can score points. 

The Browns currently average 26.8 points per game, so if they simply score near their average, the Giants would need to go above and beyond to secure a victory.

