Dark horse team for Baker Mayfield? Browns quarterback on his way out soon

We are likely in the final days of Baker Mayfield being a member of the Cleveland Browns. So, the question is where?

Baker Mayfield’s days in Northeast Ohio are numbered. Soon, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be on a new team, at least that’s what the current consensus is around the league.

Houston Texans could be back in the mix and will at least take a look at trading for the former No. 1 overall pick. When the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, it was said at the time that the Texans weren’t interested in Mayfield. Since that time, Mayfield’s value has gone down substantially. Now, it is known that the Browns will likely have to pay some of his contract as well.

Davis Mills is in Houston, but there is nothing wrong with having an option behind him. Mills wasn’t a high draft pick and played okay during his rookie year. His ceiling doesn’t look to be very high, a training camp battle could be a thing for Houston.

When you factor in those things, it makes sense for the Texans to get back into it. Teams around the league are waiting to see how the draft shakes out, seeing where the top quarterbacks in a bad class can land.

Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks are two teams that will see how the draft goes. If either one can grab a quarterback, that team would be out on Mayfield and his fifth-year option.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their eye on the situation. Buccaneers will need a quarterback post-Tom Brady, they obviously wouldn’t pay a backup nearly $19 million either though.

It will be interesting to see who takes the leap in trading for Mayfield, likely over the next couple days.

