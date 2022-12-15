David Bell Only Browns Player Not Practicing Thursday

Thursday's practice for the Cleveland Browns saw all of the players they rested on Wednesday return with only one player, David Bell, sitting out ahead of their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

After using Wednesday largely for rest in preparation for their Saturday matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns are almost entirely accounted for as they take the practice field Thursday. The only player out is rookie wide receiver David Bell, who is dealing with toe and thumb injuries.

Bell missed practices last week, including on Friday, which normally gets a player ruled out. He played against the Cincinnati Bengals, catching three passes for 27 yards in the game.

Both Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are back on the defensive line while Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin return for the offensive line. Amari Cooper is trying to get over a hip issue and has said it's improving. He would have been able to practice if the team wanted, but they'd rather give him every opportunity to recover. Cooper showed some discomfort against the Bengals and only caught two passes for 42 yards.

The most notable player back is safety John Johnson III. After being limited on Tuesday, Johnson did not participate in Wednesday's practice. He's dealing with a knee injury, but the fact he's back in some form is good for the Browns who have limited safety depth.

Tight end David Njoku has been dealing with a knee injury and has been limited this week. That knee injury was suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played this past week, catching seven passes for 59 yards and Deshaun Watson's first touchdown pass as a member of the Browns.

The Baltimore Ravens rested a number of players Wednesday and will likewise have them return for Thursday's practice.