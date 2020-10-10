SI.com
David Njoku Good To Go Against Indianapolis Colts, Joey Ivie Elevated To Active Roster

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns are getting some more help on offense back even though it has not looked like they have needed it the past few games. David Njoku is activated off of the injured reserve and will return to action on Sunday, when the Browns host the Indianapolis Colts.

Njoku caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. A game where the Browns got absolutely throttled, Njoku was possibly the lone bright spot in that game. Unfortunately, that was the only game he has played this season. Njoku missed about a month with a knee injury. With the Browns being down a wideout due to the KhaDarel Hodge injury, tight ends are going to have an increased opportunity. Look for Cleveland to have three on the field at times, and they will always have at least two as they have all season.

The new injured reserve rule this season has allowed teams to be more flexible, sending players to the injured reserve for lesser injured then before. Having to only stay on the list for three games allows players to return much quicker.

Larry Ogunjobi is out for the Browns on Sunday against the Colts, who have a solid rookie running back in Jonathan Taylor. Cleveland may miss Ogunjobi, but they do have some names ready to step up. Rookie Jordan Elliott and journeyman Vincent Taylor are going to get some snaps inside. The Browns have made another move to add some depth for this game though as well.

Cleveland has activated Joey Ivie from the practice squad and he will be suiting up tomorrow. Ivie was originally selected in the final round of the 2017 draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Has appeared in eight career games between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans. Ivie is 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds.

Since Ivie was elevated from the practice squad, Cleveland opted to place another player on it. Signing Cameron Malveaux a defensive end entered the league as an un-drafted free agent. Malveaux has appeared in 13 NFL game, but was out of the league last season.

With the league allowing more flexibility to keep 55 players on the active roster, the Browns are taking full advantage

